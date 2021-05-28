Idaho governor nixes lieutenant governor’s mask-mandate ban

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has issued an executive order repealing a mask-mandate prohibition put in place while he was out of the state by the lieutenant governor, describing her actions as a tyrannical abuse of power and an “irresponsible, self-serving political stunt.”

The Republican governor on Friday rescinded Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s executive action taken Thursday.

McGeachin is a member of the far-right who has worked to undermine Little’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

She announced last week her run for governor.

Her executive order is widely seen as a political maneuver in her effort to take Little’s job, and she’s already using it in fundraising efforts.