Police: AMBER Alert for 2-year-old boy in Idaho taken by father

An AMBER Alert has been issued out of Nampa, Idaho for a 2-year-old boy who police say was taken from a gas station by his father, who does not have custody. People in Central Oregon got an alert on their phones about the abduction.

Police say Rudy Oziah Reyes, 2, was last seen just before 11:00 a.m. He was allegedly taken by Rodolfo Reyes, 36.

Rudy is hispanic, about 2 feet tall and 25 pounds. He has black and brown hair and was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a hood, a diaper and no shoes.

Rodolfo is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds and was wearing a possibly white tank top and jeans. He has multiple tattoos on his face and neck. They include one on his front neck that says “Woman Hat”; “Lil Rudy” on his right side neck and “Southside Cliq” on his left side neck.

Police say Rodolfo is known to carry a handgun.

They are believed to be in a gray 2018 Honda Civic with Idaho license plate number O19YOR.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Nampa Police at 208-465-2203.