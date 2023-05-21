▶️ Idaho AMBER Alert update: Boy found safe, father still on run

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 2-year-old who police say was abducted by his non-custodial fatber on Thursday, triggering an AMBER Alert out of Idaho, has been found safe. The father is still on the run.

Since the boy has been found, Central Oregon Daily News is no longer naming him or showing his photo since he is a minor.

Nampa Police say the boy’s father, Rodolfo Reyes, 36, was last seen just before 10 a.m. Saturday in a silver passenger car, possibly the gray 2008 Lexus IS with Idaho license plate 2CTJ790.

RELATED: VIDEO: Texas police rescue 6-month-old baby kidnapped in car theft

Rodolfo is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his face and neck. They include one on his front neck that says “Woman Hat” and “Southside Cliq” on his left side neck.

Police say Rodolfo is known to carry a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nampa Police Dispatch at 208-465-2257 and select option 2.