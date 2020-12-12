Iconic ‘Art’ sculpture removed from downtown Bend for repairs

Bend locals and visitors might notice a certain notable sculpture missing from downtown beginning Dec. 11.

The well-known sculpture named “Art” was removed Friday morning for repairs, according to Marcelene Trujillo with Art in Public Places.

The welding was failing along the backside of a section of the bench and at the base where the sculpture was bolted to the sidewalk.

Trujillo said the removal is just due to normal wear and tear. The statue was originally installed in 1982.

It will take about a month to repair the welds before Art is reinstalled.