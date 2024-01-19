Republic cancels pickups Friday, Saturday due to icy roads

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Republic Services say Friday’s icy roads means there will be no garbage and recycling pickup Friday or Saturday.

“We anticipate resuming normal pickup services on Monday, January 22nd. Customers affected by the delay may set out any additional items for pickup once regular services are reinstated next week,” Republic said in an email.

Impacted customers have received a call or text notification about the service interruption.

