▶️ Ice Skating and Winter Bazaar at Seventh Mountain Resort

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Seventh Mountain Resort held an Ice Skating and Winter Bazaar over the weekend.

Local shopping was available with close to 30 vendors offering everything from ornaments, skin care, specialty soaps, clothing, and baked goods.

The ice skating rink is open for the season and kicked off with a food drive benefitting The Giving Plate.

Over 800 people stopped by the resort during the holiday weekend.

Ice skating at Seventh Mountain Resort continues through the winter season and the Winter Bazaar plans to return next year.

