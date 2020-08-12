ICE agents detain 2 men in Bend; buses blocked by protesters

Federal agents detained two men in Bend Wednesday, but protesters were alerted to the situation and arrived to block the suspected ICE buses from leaving the area.

More than 200 people gathered around the buses outside the Springhill Suites by Mariott near the Box Factory holding signs and yelling while Bend Police officers looked on from a distance.

The crowd continued to grow throughout the day and included some faith leaders, including Morgan Schmidt from Bend’s First Presbyterian Church, members of the Central Oregon Peacekeepers group, and others.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel arrived at the scene hours after it started.

City of Bend Communications Director Anne Aurand confirmed Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were at the scene.

Bend Mayor Sally Russell told Central Oregon Daily “I’ve been told the two men they’re trying to find are criminals and have warrants out for their arrests.”

“I’ve been told this is not a sweep,” she said, adding that Bend Police were only on the scene because the crowd was volatile.

“The city does not use funds or equipment to enforce federal immigration laws or to detain people on immigration status,” she said.

Later, in a Facebook post, the mayor asked everyone to “please leave peacefully.”

Schmidt said there were some attempts by ACLU lawyers to negotiate on behalf of the two men detained.

The gathering is on private property and there’s conflicting reports on the scene about whether the property owner has asked the crowd disperse.

The presence of Bend Police officers dwindled as the event grew larger with just a few officers seen in the area around 5:30.

This is a developing story.