Police: Man with stalking history tried picking up 12-year-old in Prineville

Prineville police are looking for more potential victims after they say a Corvallis man tried to talk a 12-year-old girl into getting into his car last week. And police have learned the suspect has a history of stalking crimes against women.

The Prineville Police Department said that on Oct. 1 at about 12:42 p.m., it was reported that Ian Philip Goldberg, 58, pulled his car to the side of the road on N. Main Street near NE Loper Avenue. That’s abouta block west of the police department building.

Goldberg allegedly attempted to talk the 12-year-old into getting into his car. Goldberg reportedly sped away after a witness stepped in and confronted him, police said.

Goldberg was eventually arrested and booked on two counts of attempted kidnapping, stalking, reckless driving and reckless endangering. Search warrants were also issued on his car, phone and temporary residence.

Prineville PD said that during their investigation, they learned of Goldberg’s previous stalking crimes.

Police said Goldberg posted $22,000 bail. But then, after being released from the Crook County Jail, Goldberg was arrested again after allegedly contacting one of this adult victims of his original arrest, police said.

Goldberg was then charged with menacing, stalking and violating a no contact order. Due to these new charges and violating his release order, Goldberg was booked again on $800,000 bail.

The Prineville Police Department says it is trying to find any information related to these cases or any other incidents or victims involving Goldberg and his vehicle. It’s a green 1996 Mazda MX6 with Oregon license plate CB19600.