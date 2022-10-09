Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast

by The Associated Press

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A few miles meant the difference between life and death on the Florida coast when Hurricane Ian struck.

And contrasting scenes of recovery and destruction show how a disaster can mean different things to different people.

At one spot, a crowd of locals gather at a motel’s outdoor tiki bar for drink specials and live music.

But a few miles away, entire families are staying at a mass shelter housing more than 500 storm victims.

Relief worker Arlan Fuller says a combination of factors including location, the sturdiness of buildings and peoples’ means determined how well they fared in the storm.