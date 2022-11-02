Ian Cranston murder trial jury selection in death of Barry Washington Jr

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Jury selection was underway Wednesday in the murder trial of Ian Cranston, the man accused of shooting and killing Barry Washington Jr. in downtown Bend last year.

Opening statements could happen as early as Thursday. The trial is expected to last about two weeks.

Cranston is accused of shooting Washington, 22, on the sidewalk at NW Oregon Ave. and NW Wall St. after an argument early on Sept. 19, 2021.

Cranston has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Both sides have also made a number of last-minute moves this week to help determine what will be allowed in the trial.

In recent pre-trial rulings, a Deschutes County Circuit Court judge decided to allow video evidence from the defense in the trial after the prosecution claimed videos told an incomplete story.

It was also ruled that evidence about an encounter in which Washington cursed and gave a profane hand gesture police officers earlier that evening would be excluded from the trial.

Central Oregon Daily News will be at the courthouse throughout the trial to bring you coverage.