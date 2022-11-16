Ian Cranston verdict: Guilty of manslaughter, not guilty of murder

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Ian Cranston was found guilty Wednesday of first and second degree manslaughter, first degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of Barry Washington, Jr. He was found not guilty of second degree murder.

Washington was shot and killed in downtown Bend in September 2021.

Following six days of attorney arguments and testimony, the jury spent Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning deliberating before coming to their decision. The jury heard from multiple witnesses including from Cranston, his friend Tyler Smith, his fiancé, police officers who responded to the scene and forensic investigation experts.

“Today is not a day to rejoice, nor is it a day to celebrate,” Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said in a statement. “Today is a day of accountability for Ian Cranston and it is day 424 of Barry Washington’s family and our community mourning his passing. By all accounts, Barry was a dear friend to many and a wonderful son to Lawanda Roberson. This verdict does not provide Ms. Roberson what she ultimately wants, but hopefully knowing that the residents of Deschutes County valued Barry’s life provides her some comfort moving forward.”

Kevin Sali, Cranston’s attorney, said he would be filing an appeal.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 28 at 2:30 p.m.

