▶️ Jury deliberations begin in Ian Cranston murder trial

Jury deliberations began Tuesday afternoon in the murder trial of Ian Cranston in Bend.

Cranston is on trial for charges of second degree murder, first degree manslaughter, and second degree manslaughter after shooting and killing Barry Washington, Jr. in Downtown Bend in September 2021.

The prosecution and defense both gave their closing arguments Tuesday morning before the jury was given its instructions.

It was not immediately clear how long the deliberations might take.

The jury heard from multiple witnesses over five days, including from Cranston, his friend Tyler Smith, his fiancé, police officers who responded to the scene and forensic investigation experts.

