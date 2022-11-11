▶️ Defense rests on Day 5 of Ian Cranston murder trial

by Karli Olson | Central Oregon Daily News

The defense rested its case in the Ian Cranston murder trial Thursday — Day 5 of the trial — after calling its final witness to the stand.

Cranston is on trial for charges of second degree murder, first degree manslaughter, and second degree manslaughter after shooting and killing Barry Washington, Jr. in Downtown Bend last September.

The defense called a total of two witnesses, including Cranston himself on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, the discussion in the courtroom centered around Cranston’s injuries in the altercation and how serious they actually were.

Emergency Medicine Specialist Dr. Jennifer Stankus had observed CT scans taken of Cranston’s head and face on the morning of the shooting.

She said that both she and the physicians who initially observed Cranston found that he had suffered a skull fracture.

“Based on the findings, do you think that what the physicians did was reasonable to suspect that Mr. Cranston might have orbital fractures or skull fractures based on his initial presentation to them?” the defense asked.

“Based on the exam findings and the studies that were ordered, yes,” Stankus said.

She said the presence of what’s called a ‘Hemotympanum’, which is a symptom of a bone fracture, was a key reason why they made that decision.

“Can powerful blunt force trauma to the head and face cause serious injuries?” the defense asked her.

“Yes,” she replied.

RELATED: Ian Cranston testifies on Day 4 of murder trial: ‘I didn’t want him to die’

RELATED: Ian Cranston’s friend Tyler Smith testifies on Day 3 of murder trial

After Stankus’s testimony, the defense rested its case.

The defense once again requested a re-motion for acquittal on all counts and Judge Beth Bagley denied the motion.

The prosecution then called a rebuttal witness, Dr. Brant Wommack with Central Oregon Radiology Associates, who had observed Cranston’s CT scans and said he did not see any ‘any evidence’ of a skull fracture.

“There was no bleed, did not see any skull fracture,” Wommack said.

“Are you able now to rule out a Hemotympanum based on the information that you reviewed pursuant to our request?” the prosecution asked.

“Yeah, the CT showed that there was not that there,” Wommack said.

At the end of the day, the prosecution and defense had yet to make closing statements.

There will no court held on Friday, and the trial will continue on Monday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.