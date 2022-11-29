▶️ Ian Cranston sentenced to 10 years for death of Barry Washington Jr.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Ian Cranston, the man found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Barry Washington Jr. in downtown Bend last year, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday.

Cranston was found guilty two weeks ago of first- and second-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon in the death of Barry Washington Jr. in September 2021. He was found not guilty of second-degree murder.

Cranston received 120 months for first-degree manslaughter. His conviction for second-degree manslaughter merges for a single conviction with the first-degree manslaughter charge. That will be followed by three years of supervision.

For first-degree assault, Cranston received 90 months in prison. One of the unlawful use of a weapon counts merges with the assault charge.

For the other unlawful use of a weapon charge, Cranston receives 60 months in prison.

The total is 22.5 years, but Cranston will serve all those sentences at the same time.

Testimony

Before the sentencing took place, the court heard from several of Barry Washington Jr.’s family members, starting with his mother Lawanda Roberson.

“The last 435 days to be exact have been a living nightmare for my family and me,” she said.

She said since the time of Barry’s death, she has received racist comments on social media, and she said the “clear” racism in the case was not brought up in the trial.

“What’s clear to me is that if my son was white, he would be alive today,” Roberson said.

“My son was my everything, my first-born. He always had a way of cheering you up when you were down,” she added through tears. “He was loving, caring and was always the life of the party. My son’s death has really taken a toll on me. I have aged, I have short term memory issues and I can’t focus on anything. I have vivid nightmares of people being shot. There is no pain as intense as what is in my broken heart.”

She spoke to Cranston directly, saying she hoped that he felt the pain that her and her family have felt.

A number of Washington’s cousins also called in to the courtroom to speak.

“I think of all the great memories I have with him growing up, babysitting him, watching him become a young adult, and learning how to be a man,” cousin Chanelle Sellers said. “Witnessing his sweet demeanor and willingness to help with anything. His unconditional love for his mom was unmatched, he would do anything for her.”

“You robbed him of his life, his future, his family,” Sellers said to Cranston. “The only justice I see fit is a life for a life.”

Other cousins referred to Washington as a “father figure,” “beautiful,” “uplifting,” and a “teddy bear.”

Lawanda Roberson also took the time to speak to Central Oregon Daily News following the sentencing.

“Initially when the verdict was read, I was excited, I was happy,” she said. “Soon after, I found out he would only be getting ten years. That’s like a slap on the wrist, it’s disappointing, because you murdered my son, so just 10 years is not enough time in my opinion.”

When asked how she would move forward after this day, Roberson said she would aim to keep her son’s memory alive. She said she has struggled with debilitating mental impacts since the death of her child.

“I just want to stay healthy for my son. It motivates me,” she said. “I know that’s what he expects of me. I’m going to just continue to be productive and start getting myself back together.”