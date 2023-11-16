‘I Like Pie’ Thanksgiving run returns with music, fun, and of course…pie!

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Among Central Oregon’s many thanksgivings traditions, there may not be any that fit the Bend lifestyle better than the “I Like Pie” walk and run.

The 5k or 1.5-mile walk-run is back at the Deschutes River Trail for 2023.

It begins in the Old Mill district at 7:30 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. At the finish line, music, community, and of course pie!

If you’re planning to attend, make sure you register beforehand here.

All proceeds from the “I Like Pie” run benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Bend.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Winterfest returns to Old Mill District in 2024

RELATED: Will Mt. Bachelor have enough snow to open by November 24?