Traffic Alert: I-84 closure in Portland

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A traffic alert for anyone from Central Oregon headed to the Portland area.

Interstate 84 will close in both directions at the Interstate 205 interchange. It’s for construction work on the TriMet MAX line.

The closure will last from 10:00 p.m. Friday until 4:00 a.m. Sunday. I-84 west will close at Exit 9 and travelers can use I-205 south as an alternate route. I-84 east will close at Exit 6.

The Northeast 102nd Avenue on-ramp to I-84 west and I-84 east Exit 7 Halsey/99nd Ave off ramp will also be closed.

This closure is weather dependent and the schedule is subject to change.