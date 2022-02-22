I-84 closed in Eastern Oregon after snowy roads lead to nearly 100 crashes

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

I-84 was closed in both directions in Eastern Oregon Monday after snowy roads led to nearly 100 crashes, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP was notified of the crash east of Pendleton around 12:30 p.m. Troopers and local police officers responded and were made aware of additional crashes; they could also hear crashes happening behind them.

When authorities arrived they found multiple passenger cars and semis involved in crashes along a one-mile stretch of the intterstate.

The largest crash involved 15 to 20 cars and trucks and OSP said as many as 98 vehicles have crashed in the area.

Emergency medical responders from the surrounding areas have dispatched medical and fire personnel to the scene and are actively treating and transporting patients.

No word yet on the number of injured motorists.

The Umatilla County Emergency Operations Center has been activated for this incident.

Uninjured persons who cannot otherwise drive from the scene due to blockage or damaged vehicles are being transported to the Pendleton Convention Center at 1601 Westgate.

Emergency Responders are asking that only persons needing to pick up family members come to that location.

Interstate 84 is closed westbound from milepost 302-216 and eastbound from 216-265.

There is no estimation on when Interstate 84 will reopen.