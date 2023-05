by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Seven adults were killed and multiple people were injured in a crash on I-5 Thursday involving two semi trucks and a passenger vehicle, Oregon State Police said.

The crash happened at about 2:00 p.m on northbound I-5 near the Santiam Pass rest area north of Albany.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.

Drivers should expect significant delays in both directions and consider alternate routes.

