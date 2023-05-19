OSP: Semi driver facing manslaughter, DUII charges for I-5 crash that killed 7

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A semi-truck driver is facing manslaughter and DUII charges after police say he was responsible for a chain-reaction crash that killed seven people in a van on Interstate 5 near Albany Thursday.

Oregon State Police say the semi was headed north on I-5 near the Santiam Rest Area when it left the road on the right shoulder. The semi hit a Ford Econoline passenger van with 11 people inside and pushed the van into another parked semi.

The van appeared to have been crushed between the trucks, a witness told the Statesman Journal.

“Judging by the damage, it looked like the van was sandwiched,” Adrian Gonzalez said. “It got hit very hard.”

OSP said six people in the van died at the scene. Another was airlifted and was declared deceased at the hospital. The four others in the van suffered various injuries. The driver of the parked semi was not hurt.

Police identified the driver of the semi that they say caused the crash as Lincoln Clayton Smith, 52, of North Highlands, Calif. After getting a medical evaluation, OSP said Smith was arrested.

Marion County court documents show Smith is facing seven counts of second-degree manslaughter, three counts of third-degree assault, DUII and reckless driving.

OSP said no other details of the crash are being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.