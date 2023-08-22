Bend-based Hydro Flask named 1st-ever U.S. Snowboard title partner

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend-based Hydro Flask was announced Tuesday as the first-ever snowboard title partner for U.S. Ski & Snowboard. The official team title will be the Hydro Flask U.S. Snowboard Team.

U.S. Ski and Snowboard said the partnership will bring financial and marketing support to the program for the next three years, including through the 2026 Winter Olympics.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the U.S. Snowboard Team. These athletes are creative and passionate, bringing an unrivaled level of energy to the outdoors, which we love to see,” said Larry Witt, President of Hydro Flask parent company Helen of Troy, in a statement.

“This type of support is so important for our sport. The future of snowboarding looks very bright!” said two-time Olympic gold medalist and U.S. snowboard team member Chloe Kim.

Hydro Flask has been a named supplier to the team since 2019 and produced co-branded bottles and gear throughout the last four years, U.S. Ski & Snowboard said.

Here is the full announcement from U.S. Ski & Snowboard:

PARK CITY, Utah (August 22, 2023) – U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced today the first snowboard title partnership in history with Hydro Flask, an award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel flasks and soft goods innovations and a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) brand, officially naming the team the Hydro Flask U.S. Snowboard Team.

The Hydro Flask U.S. Snowboard Team includes athletes such as two-time Olympic champion Chloe Kim, the most decorated snowboard cross athlete of all time and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Jacobellis, and X Games champion and FIS Crystal Globe winner Dusty Henricksen.

“I’m super excited about Hydro Flask coming on board as the title partner of the Hydro Flask U.S. Snowboard Team,” said Chloe Kim, two-time Olympic gold medalist and Hydro Flask U.S. Snowboard Team member. “This type of support is so important for our sport. The future of snowboarding looks very bright!”

“We are delighted to have Hydro Flask on board as the new title partner of the Hydro Flask U.S. Snowboard Team,” said Sophie Goldschmidt, President and CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “This is the most significant partnership we’ve ever had for the snowboard team and also the perfect brand alignment. We are excited to work together and further support our incredible snowboard athletes.”

The partnership will bring additional financial and marketing support to the snowboard program over the next three years, extending through the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. This groundbreaking partnership unites two brands that hold mutual values, including a passion for the outdoors, a commitment to sustainability and a strong sense of community.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the U.S. Snowboard Team. These athletes are creative and passionate, bringing an unrivaled level of energy to the outdoors, which we love to see,” said Larry Witt, President of Helen of Troy’s Home & Outdoor segment. ”With a shared dedication to style and performance, we are excited to help support and hydrate this talented group of individuals as they begin their journey toward the 2026 Winter Olympics.”

“I’m stoked on this partnership with Hydro Flask,” said Dusty Henricksen, X Games champion and Hydro Flask U.S. Snowboard Team athlete. “It’s a great brand and a great fit for our team. I’m hyped for all of the athletes, and for the sport in general.”

Hydro Flask’s title sponsorship broadens a pre-existing partnership with U.S. Ski & Snowboard. The brand has been a named supplier to the team since 2019 and produced co-branded bottles and gear throughout the last four years.

Expanding beyond the title partnership, Hydro Flask will also take on the role of associate partner at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix events held at Copper Mountain, Colorado and Mammoth Mountain, California. Additionally, Hydro Flask will be involved in the Visa Big Air event taking place in Copper Mountain, Colorado.