▶️ Hundreds flock to Hydro Flask Seconds Sale in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Hundreds of people lined up around the block at the Hydro Flask headquarters in Bend Thursday for the company’s Seconds Sale. And this was in the middle of a work day.

The cashless event is being held at 525 NW York Drive until 6:00 p.m., but hundreds were already there even before the sale opened at noon.

“This sale will feature Hydro Flask discontinued items alongside lightly scratched and dented or unused return merchandise at bargain prices,” the company said in its Facebook Event post.

Half the proceeds will go to Central Oregon Trail Alliance, Oregon Adaptive Sports, and Boys & Girls Club Bend.

There is also a food donation bin to collect items for the Bend Food Project.

People are also encouraged to bring their favorite Hydro Flask to get free stickers and be entered into a raffle for a Carry Out Soft Cooler.

