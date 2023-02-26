‘Be a Hydrant Hero!’, Bend Fire photo contests wants to clear hydrants of snow

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Recent winter storms mean plenty of roads and sidewalks covered in snow.

It also means fire hydrants will be covered up making it harder for firefighters to access one in an emergency.

A photo contest by Bend Fire & Rescue encourages residents to snap a photo of themselves clearing a hydrant in Bend and to tag or leave a comment on their social media post.

According to the post, randomly selected winners will be announced on March 1 and win Fire & Rescue swag.

Here’s a link to the Bend Fire & rescue social media posts to participate in the contests.

Facebook: Bend Fire & Rescue

Twitter: @BendFireRescue

Instagram: @Bendfirerescue