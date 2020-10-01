HWY 126/ McKenzie Highway to reopen in fire zone, but extensive delays are expected

Highway 126/McKenzie Highway opens for travel in the fire zone between milepost 27.55 and milepost 38 beginning Friday at noon, but through travelers should continue to take alternate routes as hazards remain and recovery work continues.

There will be pilot car guided caravans Friday morning between the road closure points, on the west end two miles east of Vida at milepost 27.55 to east of Finn Rock at milepost 38, one direction at a time.

8 a.m. west to east

9 a.m. east to west

Travelers should prepare for lengthy delays at multiple work zones as crews continue recovery work. There is the potential for falling trees and rocks, debris remains on the side of the road, guardrail is missing, and over 400 signs need to be replaced.

The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph between mileposts 28 and 38. Extra patrols will enforce the new speed restriction.

For the latest information on road conditions, visit TripCheck.com or call 5-1-1.