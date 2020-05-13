Husband of La Pine daycare provider arrested on sex abuse charges

The husband of a La Pine area in-home daycare provider has been arrested on sex abuse charges, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said his office in late April received a report of an alleged sex crime that had taken place at Auntie J’s Little Feet Child Care, which had 10 kids and is run out of a home on Wyatt Drive.

Janes said the allegation involved a girl under 14-years-old who attended the daycare and the husband of the daycare owner, identified as 46-year-old Roger Holloman.

Detectives and the Department of Human Services Child Welfare Services investigated and worked on a safety plan, Janes said.

During the three week investigation, detectives developed probable cause to arrest Holloman on one count of first-degree sex abuse, Janes said.

Holloman was taken into custody on Tuesday and lodged in the Deschutes County Jail.

Janes said the owner of the daycare was not under investigation because no criminal allegations have been made against her.

But detectives believe there would be more victims in the community.

Any parent who has not already spoken to detectives and who are concerned about their child having unsupervised or inappropriate contact with Hollman are asked to contact Detective Josh Barker at 541-617-3331.