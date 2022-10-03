▶️ VIDEO: Boats thrown atop one another in Hurricane Ian aftermath

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted, and even worsened in some places.

It was clear the road to recovery from the storm will be long and painful.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing Monday.

And Ian still is not done. Officials warned there still was the potential of severe flooding along Virginia’s coast and coast flooding was possible from the North Carolina Outer Banks to Long Island on Monday.

Ian was one of the strongest storms to make landfall in the United States.

In the video above, you can see the damage left in Fort Myers, Florida after boats were thrown about.