▶️ 14 cats travel to Bend to make space for lost Hurricane Ian pets

The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) has taken in 14 cats from Florida shelters to make space for lost pets during Hurricane Ian. Now, they’re looking for new homes here on the High Desert.

An emergency flight brought 181 animals from Charlotte County, Florida, to Portland on Sunday.

“Every time the Humane Society of Central Oregon receives animals after a disaster, what we are doing is we are emptying out the shelters in the vicinity of the hurricanes in this case and that way we’re making space for rescuers to be able to get the animals off of the streets and into a safe shelter,” said Lynne Ouchida, community outreach manager for HSCO.

This is so that pets lost during the hurricane can stay local and be reunited with their families.

After about eight hours of flying and a three-hour car ride, the cats are groggy and doing their best to stay patient during their intake exams.

“We just kind of do a quick overlook: check their ears, their teeth, flee comb them, trim their nails, take their picture, put an identifying collard on them just to get a quick look and let the veterinary staff know if anything else needs to be looked at further,” said Wendy Arnold, foster program manager with HSCO.

The cats will be available to adopt in the next few days.

