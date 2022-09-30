▶️ Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian threatened coastal South Carolina and the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding Friday after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes.

Sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines, and many areas on Charleston’s downtown peninsula were already under water by midday.

Ian’s anticipated landfall just up the South Carolina coast was expected to coincide with high tide, which would make flooding worse.

Ian left a broad swath of destruction Wednesday after it came ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast as one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S. At least nine people were confirmed dead in the U.S. from the storm.

The video above is the devastation in the Fairway Estates subdivision in Orlando, Fla., on Friday morning. Homes could be seen partially or completely under water.