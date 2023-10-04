▶️ WATCH: Hurricane hunters fly into tropical storm as it approaches Bermuda

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

(STORYFUL) Hurricane Hunters flew through Tropical Storm Philippe on Tuesday as it moved away from the Virgin Islands.

Forecasts indicated Philippe would continue to move northward and impact the northeastern United States this weekend, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm continued to bring heavy rain to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands as it moved toward Bermuda, which would see its effects on Thursday, according to the NHC.

Philippe knocked out power and caused road and school closures across Caribbean nations on Tuesday, according to news reports.

This footage captured by the Air Force Reserve 403rd Wing’s Hurricane Hunters during a flight shows lightning activity within the storm.

