Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in powerless Puerto Rico

by The Associated Press

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Fiona has struck Puerto Rico’s southwest coast after causing an island-wide power blackout and threatening to dump “historic” levels of rain.

Forecasters say the downpour is expected to produce landslides and catastrophic flooding, with up to 25 inches possible in isolated areas.

Fiona on Sunday is lashing a U.S. territory that is still recovering from a string of strong earthquakes and Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm that caused deaths and destruction across the island in 2017.

More than 3,000 homes still have only a blue tarp as a roof.