Majority of Hunnell Road closed through July for road improvement project

Hunnell Road in Bend will be closed between Rogers Road and Pohaku Road through July 25 as part of the Loco Road to Tumalo Road improvement.

The Deschutes County Road Department said access for local residents will be maintained during the construction on Hunnell.

Hunnell Road also remains closed between Bowery Lane and Rogers Road. Local residents should access Bowery Lane from U.S. Highway 97.

Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Road users should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

Roundabout and paving work also continues in the vicinity of the U.S. 20 and Old Bend Redmond Highway as a part of the Highway 20 Tumalo-Cooley Project.

Starting Tuesday, the existing approach of Old Bend Redmond Highway to U.S. 20 will be closed. Traffic will detour on the temporary roadway just north of the existing approach. Old Bend Redmond Highway will also remain closed to traffic between U.S. 20 and Sunset Drive. Sunset Drive will also remain closed at the intersection with Old Bend Redmond Highway. A designated detour route is in place via O.B. Riley Road.

Excavation and clearing work will be occurring on Cooley Road west of U.S. 20. as part of the Bend North Corridor Project.

Cooley Road remains closed to traffic between U.S. 20 and O.B. Riley Road through May 1. A designated detour route is in place via Empire Avenue and O.B. Riley Road.