▶️ Hunnell Road residents, advocates protest outside City Hall over closure

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Members of Bend’s homeless community and their advocates protested outside Bend City Hall Tuesday after last week’s announcement about the closure of Hunnell Road.

The handful of protesters argued that the council is taking away basic needs like shelter and dignity from the Hunnell Road community.

“Instead of attacking and demonizing these people, they should take care of them. They should think about what we can do as a community to support these people,” said Sue Bastian, one of the protesters.

The city plans to clear Hunnell Road on July 17 for the Bend North Corridor Project. That’s the project that is adding roundabouts on Highway 20 and will shift a portion of Highway 97 to the east.

The city is required to give a 72-hour notice. However, the city council stated it prefers to give earlier notice so people have time to pack up.