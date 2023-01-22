Hunnell Road camper catches fire; cause believed to be smoking

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Fire and Rescue put out a camper fire on Hunnell Road on Saturday, according to Deputy Fire Marshall Cindy Kettering.

Reports of the fire came in just before 4 p.m., and crews found a pickup-style camper completely ablaze when they arrived.

They were able to put out the fire quickly before it spread to other vehicles, Kettering says.

No one was in the camper at the time. An investigation found that the fire was accidental, but was related to smoking inside the camper.

The estimated loss was $1,500, the fire department says.

During the course of the incident, Bend Fire and Rescue found a motorhome parked directly in front of a fire hydrant, preventing them from using it.

The fire department wants to remind drivers not to block fire hydrants, as it is against Oregon law to park within 10 feet of one.