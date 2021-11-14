Hunnell Rd. vehicles targeted in drive-by shooting, no injuries reported

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A suspect shot at several occupied vehicles parked on Hunnell Rd. in Bend on Saturday night, leaving no injuries.

Bend Police Officers received a call at 9:21 p.m., informing them that someone in a two-door, newer-model gray pickup truck had fired the shots while driving down the road.

The truck was also described as having tinted windows, a loud muffler and a suspension lift, according to Lieutenant Brian Beekman.

Officers and detectives found that two cars and two trailers parked along the road had been shot with a firearm.

The occupants of the vehicles, a 20-year-old woman, a juvenile girl, a 25-year-old man, and a 59-year-old man were not injured.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Deschutes County 911 non-emergency number at (541)693-6911.