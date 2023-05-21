Hundreds run and celebrate for a good cause at Riverbend Park

Riverbend Park filled with hundreds of people running and celebrating for a good cause, Saturday morning.

It kicked off with the Happy Girls Run.

The race connects and empowers women here in Central Oregon.

There was a 5k, 10k and half marathon for runners to choose from.

The course took participants from the park up to Northwest Bend for those who did the half marathon with many of them trying to beat the heat.

Megan Ecklund participated in the race and says, “It was getting hot, it was like just trying to pace myself and not go too fast and run out of energy.”

As runners crossed the finish line, they were given a sunflower and those that placed top three in their age category won goodie bags.

A portion of the happy girls run goes to the nonprofit Saving Grace.

Not to be outdone, kids got into the racing spirit, as they competed in the Happy Little Kids Run running a lap in a small course. There were three races for different age groups.