Hummel named candidate for vacant Oregon U.S. Attorney post

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel has been named a candidate to become the next U.S. Attorney for Oregon.

Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley made the announcement Tuesday.

Seven Oregonians will be interviewed by the selection committee assembled by the two Democratic senators.

The seven candidates under consideration by the selection committee are, in alphabetical order:

Craig Gabriel, Assistant United States Attorney

John Hummel, Deschutes County District Attorney

Joseph Huynh, Assistant United States Attorney

Vivek Kothari, Attorney, Markowitz Herbold

Vamshi Reddy, General Counsel, RISE Partnership

Rachel Sowray, Special Assistant United States Attorney and Fraud Prosecutor

Natalie Wight, Assistant United States Attorney

Hummel was elected as Deschutes County’s district attorney in 2014 and reelected in 2018.

We’ve reached out to him for comment, but have not yet heard back.

Anybody who wants to weigh in with the selection committee about any of the seven applicants should send their comments to selectioncommittee_@wyden.senate.gov by Friday November 5th, 2021.

All comments will be shared confidentially with all members of the selection committee.

The previous U.S. Attorney for Oregon was Billy Williams, who announced his departure from the post as the state’s chief federal law enforcement official in February 2021.

Scott Erik Asphaug has been serving as Acting U.S. Attorney.

The Office for the District of Oregon is one of 93 U.S. Attorney’s Offices in the nation, all of which are part of the United States Department of Justice, according to the agency’s website.

Assistant United States Attorneys conduct most of the trial and appellate work in which the United States is a party.

This is a developing story.