▶️ Taste This! Humm Kombucha

by Emily Kirk | Central Oregon Daily News

They’re one of Bend’s largest beverage companies and they’ve grown to all 50 states, Canada and now have a presence in Europe.

Humm Kombucha now has expanded its offerings with Whole30, Zero sugar, seltzer and soda options to go along with their original flavors.

Emily Kirk got to visit with one of the founders, Michelle Mitchell, and got a closer look at the taproom on 2nd Street and production facility in Bend.

RELATED: Taste This! Celebrate Noodles at Newport Avenue Market

RELATED: Taste This! Cascade Culinary Institute’s Bakery Kiosk