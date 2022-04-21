Humane Society’s ‘Tuxes & Tails’ online auction now open

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Humane Society of Central Oregon is hosting a ‘Tuxes & Tails’ silent auction fundraiser this week.

The online silent auction is both open from now through Apr. 23 at 6:45 p.m., and registration is free.

To participate in the auction, visit https://hscotuxesandtails2021.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon’s Tuxes & Tails is presented by Kirby Nagelhout Construction.

Other sponsors include Columbia Bank, Morgan Stanley The Schroeder Fain Group, Audi Bend, Dancin’ Woof, Miller Lumber, BLRB Architect and Bend Studio.

Registration is closed for the in-person Tuxes and Tails event on Saturday, April 23.

For more information or assistance with online bidding, please call 541 330-7096.