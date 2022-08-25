Humane Society to offer half-off to waived adoption fees for Clear the Shelters

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Human Society of Central Oregon will offer up to 100% off adoption fees on Saturday, August 27th.

Adopters will have the chance to spin a wheel and receive discounts from 50% off the fee to completely waived.

You can read the full press release below:

The Humane Society of Central Oregon is joining the nationwide effort to #ClearTheShelters on Saturday, August 27th. If you have been thinking about adding a new family member, now may be the time. Adopters at the Humane Society of Central Oregon will receive half off to a waived adoption fee all day on Saturday, August 27th. Adopters will spin the wheel of fortunate for a percentage off the regular adoption fee, ranging from 50% to 100% (excluding kittens, puppies and dog license fee).

This is a wonderful opportunity to visit the shelter, meet the animals and learn more about HSCO. There will be treats for people and their pets from 10:00am to 5:00pm.

The normal adoption process will be in place. The full adoption care package of spay or neuter, first vaccination, microchip ID, free health exam at a local veterinarian, collar, ID tag, pet food and more, is included with all adoptions. Bonus gifts will be included with all adoptions.

This adoption promotion is being spearheaded by KTVZ NewChannel21, an NBC affiliate. Join in this local event to #ClearTheShelters of all adoptable animals on Saturday, August 27th at the Humane Society of Central Oregon. For more information call 541.382.3537 and see adoptable animals at hsco.org.