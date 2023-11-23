Humane Society of Central Oregon holding “Black Furday” adoption special

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Humane Society of Central Oregon is holding a “Black Furday and Saturday” adoption special this week.

Adopters can find a “furever” friend at a discounted price by spinning the wheel Nov. 24 or 25.

You can read the full release from HSCO below.

Black Furday & Saturday Adoption Special

Spin the wheel for 25 to 100% off adoption fees

Bend, OR (November 22, 2023) – The Humane Society of Central Oregon is having a “Black Furday and Saturday” adoption special the 24th and 25th of November. Adopters will spin the wheel during Black Furday for a discount of 25 to 100% off their adoption fee. Reduced fee valid for all animals adopted on November 24th and 25th. The “Black Furday” adoption special begins at 10am when the animal shelter doors open for adoptions.

Find your new best friend during our Black Furday and Saturday adoption special. All adoptions includes the full adoption care package of spay or neuter, first vaccination, microchip ID, free health exam at a local veterinarian, collar, leash or carrying box, ID tag, free food and more!

Experience a warm and fuzzy “Black Furday” by making your house a home for a deserving animal. The Humane Society of Central Oregon is open Tuesday through Saturday 10:00am to 5:30 pm, closed Thanksgiving Day, Sunday and Monday. The shelter is located just south of Reed Market Rd on 27th Street in Bend. For more information call 541.382.3537 or view animals at hsco.org.