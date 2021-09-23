Humane Society of Central Oregon celebrates 60 years with BBC ‘Pawty’

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Humane Society of Central Oregon is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a “pawty” at Bend Brewing Co Saturday from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Raise a glass in honor of a beloved pet, and help shelter animals with the purchase of a custom logo glass filled with a special release BBC beer.

The event will be outside on BBC’s grassy area along the Deschutes River.

The first 50 dogs to arrive will receive a free BBC bandana.

Human guests can enjoy family fun activities, hourly drawings to win HSCO swag, a raffle, and live music.