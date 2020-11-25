Humane Society Holiday Tails Arts & Craft Fair goes virtual

The Humane Society of Central Oregon’s “Holiday Tails Arts & Crafts Fair” is going virtual and begins on Wednesday.

The online event allows you to shop local and support local artists and homeless animals. It will run through December 3rd.

Visit www.hsco.org/holiday-tails-2020 for details, and to visit participating artist’s online shops.

During this week, animal-loving artists are donating 20% of sales to benefit the Humane Society of Central Oregon with a promo code and safe, easy pick-up at the shelter.

Previous artists wanted to continue the 6th annual Holiday Tails Arts and Crafts Fair despite the pandemic.

Shop safely from your home and make multiple shopping visits.

This feel-good event will keep you safely tucked away from COVID-19, and allow for some serious shopping that benefits the animals at the Humane Society of Central Oregon.

A variety of local artists will showcase wildlife photography, jewelry (casual to fine), woodworking, fused glass, soaps, pottery, fiber art & more!

For more information on Holiday Tails Art & Craft Fair, visit www.hsco.org/holiday-tails-2020 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/HolidaytailsHSCO.