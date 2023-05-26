Humane Society of Central Oregon offering 50% off adoption fees through May

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Looking to add a furry companion into your family? The Humane Society of Central Oregon has a steal of a deal.

All dog adoptions between $80 and $250 are 50% off through the end of May. All adoptions include spay or neuter, health exam at a local veterinarian, vaccination, microchip ID, collar, ID tag, leash and food.

Staff there can help you find a pet that suits your lifestyle.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon is located just south of Reed Market Road on SE 27th Street in Bend. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday 10:00 am to 5:30 pm.