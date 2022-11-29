▶️ 27 animals find new homes at Humane Society’s Black Furday event

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Lots of pets in Central Oregon found new homes this past weekend.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon held their Black Furday promotion Friday and Saturday.

HCSO said 27 dogs, cats and guinea pigs found new homes.

The Black Furday promotion provided steep discounts on adoption fees for featured animals, plus a lot of goodies to help these animals get off to the right start with their new families.

Watch Central Oregon Daily News each Wednesday at 5:00 and 6:00 p.m. for our weekly Furever Friends segment.

