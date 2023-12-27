▶️ Humane Society of Central Oregon reunites family with dog after 6 years

by Peyton Thomas

A once-stray dog escaped euthanasia and is reuniting with his original family thanks to the Humane Society of Central Oregon.

Frank and Kjersti Wyatt first adopted Moose in February 2017. They live in Las Vegas but spend the summer in Bend.

During their first summer with Moose, they realized their townhome didn’t have enough space for him to roam and play.

“The thing is, he’s such a sweetheart, but he got to be a real handful for us. A lot of it was because it was just too small of an area,” Kjersti said.

So, they offered Moose to a local family, who happily took him in. More than six years later, a slightly older and bigger Moose re-entered their life by surprise.

“Headed to a Christmas party, we’re driving in our car up, pops a ‘541’ area code phone number,” Frank said. “It was the Humane Society and they had Moose. She said, ‘Well, he’s quite obese.'”

“It didn’t take us very long to decide that if he was available, we would try to adopt him,” he said.

He was available, facing possible euthanasia at a Central Oregon vet clinic.

The Wyatt family returned to be Moose’s heroes a second time. Following the journey back to their Vegas home, they say he’s happy and on the road to healthy.

“Our goal was to get the ‘Moose Man’ on a weight loss program,” Wyatt said. Moose started the program this week and the family says they will post updates online.

“He goes out our front door, we’ll take him for a walk and I let him off the leash and he turned right back around and came right back up to our front door,” Kjersti said. “‘OK. We’re home.’”