▶️ Humane Society Holiday Boutique opens in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s Christmas in September. A holiday boutique opened Friday at the Humane Society Of Central Oregon Thrift Store.

There will be new and gently-used holiday decor, Christmas trees, gifts and more.

All sales and donations help fund the Humane Society and its programs.

“This is our 10th year of setting up our Christmas store. We call it our Christmas Boutique. Items here are donated by our community,” said Joanne Sullivan, HSCO Thrift Store Shift Supervisor.

It’s open daily from 10 a.m – 6 p.m. Donations are accepted Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The store is located at 61220 S. Highway 97 in Bend.