Humane Society of Central Oregon welcomes new executive director

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Humane Society of Central Oregon has announced its new executive director, Amber Kostoff. Here is the full release from HSCO:

Bend, OR (February 19, 2024) – The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Amber Kostoff as its new Executive Director. With over a decade of leadership experience in animal welfare and a passion for the mission of HSCO, Amber brings a wealth of expertise and enthusiasm to the organization.

Amber began her career in animal welfare a decade ago, most recently serving as the Executive Director of MCPAWS in McCall, Idaho, since 2017. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience, not only in animal sheltering, but also public veterinary practices and thrift store operations. Amber strongly believes that all people have a right to experience the benefits that pets bring to our lives. She considers it an honor and a privilege to continue to devote her professional career to enabling these positive relationships and improving the quality of life for pets and the people who love them throughout the communities of Central Oregon. Ms. Kostoff received her B.A. in Political Science from Utah State University in 2004 and her M.S. in Natural Resources from the University of Idaho in 2013 and is a Certified Animal Welfare Administrator (CAWA).

“I am honored and excited to join the Humane Society of Central Oregon as Executive Director, ” said Amber Kostoff. The wellbeing of animals and their people is something that I am deeply committed to, so this role is a perfect fit for me. I’m eager to work alongside HSCO’s dedicated staff, volunteers, and supporters to further our mission of promoting the welfare of animals and strengthening the human-animal bond in our community.”

In her new role, Amber will oversee all aspects of HSCO’s operations, including animal care, adoption programs, community outreach, fundraising, and strategic planning. Her leadership will be instrumental in advancing HSCO’s mission to provide compassionate care and find loving homes for animals in need.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amber as our new Executive Director,” said Ken Betschart, president of HSCO’s Board of Directors. “Her passion for animal welfare, coupled with her proven leadership abilities, make her the ideal candidate to lead our organization into its next chapter of growth and impact.”

Ms. Kostoff’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for HSCO as the organization continues to expand its programs and services to better serve the pets and people of Central Oregon. Under her leadership, HSCO is poised to make an even greater difference in the lives of animals in need.

Please join us in welcoming Amber Kostoff to the Humane Society of Central Oregon. Together, we look forward to building a brighter future for animals in our community.