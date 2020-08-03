Human remains discovered off China Hat Road near Bend

Human remains were discovered Monday morning on U.S. Forest Service Land off China Hat Road, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Department.

Someone walking their dog found the remains around 9:30 a.m. and called 911, Sgt. William Bailey said.

Deputies and DCSO detectives arrived at the scene and confirmed the remains belong to an adult male.

Detectives have worked since then, assisted by the U.S. Forest Service and Deschutes County Medical Examiner, to document, collect evidence, and recover the remains, Bailey said.

An autopsy is planned in the coming days to determine the identity and cause of death.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.