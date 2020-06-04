Huge crowd protests in Seattle as criticism of police mounts

SEATTLE (AP) — A sea of protesters packed streets in Seattle on Wednesday in a sixth straight day of demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd, amid increasing criticism of the police department’s repeated use of tear gas and flash-bangs to disperse mostly peaceful crowds.

By mid-afternoon thousands had descended upon City Hall, where police holding batons formed lines behind metal barricades.

The demonstrators carried “Black Lives Matter” signs, called for cutting the department’s budget and shifting the money to social programs, chanted for officers to remove their riot gear, and knelt or sat together as they surrounded the building.