HSCO’s ‘Teeny Tiny Tuxes and Tails’ online auction begins October 11th

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Humane Society of Central Oregon’s Teen Tiny Tuxes & Tails auction will take place online from October 11th to 17th.

An in-person preview of the auction items will be at the HSCO shelter at 61170 SE 27th St, Bend on Friday, October 15th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., with a “Yappy Hour” from 4:00-6:00 p.m., sponsored by Greg Brady of LivOregon Real Estate.

Preview continues Saturday, October 16 at the shelter from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Participation is free.

Register to bid on over 30 auction items at www.hsco.org/teeny-tiny-tuxes-tails-2021.

The auction will help over 3,000 animals annually at the Humane Society of Central Oregon.

Items include Apple tech products, wine, creature comforts for pets and tickets and overnight stay in Eugene for the Oregon vs Oregon State University football game November 27th.

The increase in COVID cases locally postponed HSCO’s largest fundraiser, Tuxes & Tails to April 23, 2022.

The event is crucial for raising the funds to care for lost, abandoned, neglected and abused animals in our community.

The Teen Tiny Tuxes & Tails will raise funds to support our efforts.

To preview auction items and bid go to teeny tiny Tuxes & Tails.

For additional information visit hsco.org or call 541 330-7096.