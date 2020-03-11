How To: Sanitize Your Phone

It appears that everything we’ve been told about sanitizer wipes ruining your phone was not true. Apple has updated their website to include the latest information on cleaning your phone, as Jamey Tucker reports in this What the Tech? segment.
It appears that everything we’ve been told about sanitizer wipes ruining your phone was not true. Apple has updated their website to include the latest information on cleaning your phone, as Jamey Tucker reports in this What the Tech? segment.
Join the Conversation